Transcript for A family refused service by a contractor due to a confederate flag on his truck

We'll turn next to a video going rival tonight. The tense moments between a black couple and a white contractor. When he showed up to their home flying a giant confederate flag on his SUV, they turned him away. Why they now say this is a teachable moment. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, this video going viral, sparking conversation about free speech versus free will. Hi, you know what, I do apologize. I know you've come from a very long way. But we're going to use someone else. Reporter: Allison and zeke brown's doorbell camera capturing their exchange with the contractor they hired to repair a golf cart at their Atlanta home. She's upset with the flag. No, I'm beyond upset with the flag. Reporter: The issue, this confederate flag waving in the back of the contractor's truck. Every time, you know, you see that flag it just -- it actually stems fear. You never know what a person is willing to do, especially if they are promoting their hate in such a very vivid way. Reporter: In the video, the contractor identified as Michael offers to take the flag down. No, you don't need to take it down. You continue to believe what you need to believe, sir. Reporter: He eventually drives off, that flag still waving. We reached out to that contractor, but have yet to get a response. And Cecilia, the browns tell us that contractor later texted them saying he didn't know the flag was offensive to them. The browns telling us tonight they view this as a teachable moment.

