Family reunion three decades in the making

More
Janelle & Andrea, sisters that were put up for adoption, finally meet for the first time thanks to the DNA testing site ancestry.com.
1:34 | 08/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family reunion three decades in the making

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57047877,"title":"Family reunion three decades in the making","duration":"1:34","description":"Janelle & Andrea, sisters that were put up for adoption, finally meet for the first time thanks to the DNA testing site ancestry.com.","url":"/WNT/video/family-reunion-decades-making-57047877","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.