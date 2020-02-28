Family reunites people with portraits left behind in closed photo shop

Brian Bononi and his family have managed to deliver more than 20 different orders to their grateful families — and he doesn’t plan on stopping until each order is fulfilled.
1:43 | 02/28/20

Transcript for Family reunites people with portraits left behind in closed photo shop

