Transcript for Family reveals actor Cameron Boyce suffered from epilepsy

We are learning more tonight about the death of a young Disney star. The family of Cameron Boyce, who passed away in his sleep, now revealing the medical condition he battled hz entire life. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: We're not learning it was likely a rare complication of a common condition that took the life of actor Cameron Boyce. For nearly a decade, that freckled face with the megawatt smile was a fixture on family Jack only likes bad boys. Look at you. Reporter: The Disney star died suddenly in his sleep over the weekend at a seizure. His family now revealing the 20-year-old suffered from epilepsy, a central nervous system disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures and affecting nearly 3.5 million people in the United States. Every year, 1 in 1,000 adults with epilepsy dies of what's called sudep, sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. But the majority of cases, about 70%, tend to be managed well with medication. Maybe a new school wouldn't be the worst thing. Reporter: The tributes to Boyce pouring one from former first lady Michelle Obama, saying she with was able to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart. Boyce's family says they are grateful for all the support during what they call an extremely heartwrenching time. They are also asking for privacy as they make arrangements for his funeral, which they say is agonizing. David? Our thoughts are with the family. So many fans, too, out there.

