Transcript for ‘She had a way out’: Family speaks at ex-cheerleader’s sentencing

To other news, and to the sentencing for the former high school cheerleader who was found not guilty of killing her newborn daughter. But the judge accusing her of a grotesque disregard for life. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Despite the anguish of a would-be grandmother, tonight a judge sentencing 20-year-old brook Richardson to no additional jail time for burying her baby in a backyard. I can sometimes be selfish, but I would like to think that I've become better. Reporter: The former Ohio cheerleader pleading for leniency after she was found guilty of abuse of a corpse. Thursday she was sobbing after being acquitted on murder charges. Just two days after her senior prom she says she gave birth at home alone but claims that baby girl she named Annabelle was stillborn. Did you ever hear a cry or a whimper? Reporter: But prosecutors alleged she didn't want to be a teen mom and that the baby was born alive and buried without Richardson ever telling anyone she gave birth. Today the family of her baby's father, heartbroken at that choice. As we live with our grief and loss, she can now live knowing that her selfish decision was not her only choice. Reporter: The judge saying he felt Richardson had a grotesque disregard for life before, during, and after the pregnancy but could not take that into account. The baby's skeletal remains will now be released back to her. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.