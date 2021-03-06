Famous defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey dies at 87

Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey was best known for defending the Boston Strangler, Patty Hearst and O.J. Simpson. His decades-long career ended in disbarment and bankruptcy.
Famous defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey dies at 87

