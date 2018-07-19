Famous TV house up for sale for first time in 45 years

The three-bedroom house in California, which served as the exterior for the "Brady Bunch" home, is listed for nearly $2 million.
Transcript for Famous TV house up for sale for first time in 45 years
Famous TV home up for sale tonight the Brady Bunch homes on the market. Three bedroom house in studio city California listed at one point 85 million dollars it's one of the most photographed homes in America a newer car out front.

