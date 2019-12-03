Fan banned from Utah arena after flap with Oklahoma Thunder basketball player

More
The NBA's Russell Westbrook was also fined $25,000 for profanity and threatening the Utah Jazz fan during a game.
0:20 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fan banned from Utah arena after flap with Oklahoma Thunder basketball player

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61644877,"title":"Fan banned from Utah arena after flap with Oklahoma Thunder basketball player","duration":"0:20","description":"The NBA's Russell Westbrook was also fined $25,000 for profanity and threatening the Utah Jazz fan during a game.","url":"/WNT/video/fan-banned-utah-arena-flap-oklahoma-thunder-basketball-61644877","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.