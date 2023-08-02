Farmer surprises wife with sunflower field anniversary gift

A farmer decided to show his love for his wife after 50 years of marriage by planting a field of over 1 million sunflowers.

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live