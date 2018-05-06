Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead by housekeeper: Police

Authorities said she died of an apparent suicide and a note had been left at the scene.
1:38 | 06/05/18

Transcript for Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead by housekeeper: Police
and a stunning and sad headline here in New York City tonight. Well-known designer Kate spade found dead in her apartment today, hereath an apparent suicide. She did leave letter behind. And here's ABC's E pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight,hock and sadnes here in nhattan. NYPD removing the body of famed fashion designer Kate spade from her home. Police say the -year-old was found busekeeper in her bedr There W suicide note left at the sce. Reporter: The Kansas City native launched her iconic brand in 1993ith Andy spade, who later became her and. Iw that I wanted to start a business, he said, handbags. You love handbags. Orelling her stake in , the brand stillon enough to attract the likes of Taylor Swift Kate Middleton. Hi, I'm Kate Valentine spade. Reporter:2016, spade re-entered the fashion world, launching a N brand called centine, talking about it here with her husband in one of her final inie both appearing H. I up for the change. I he. Reporter: Industry analy T new brand struggled to match sps former successes. Andgrith us here in New York tonight andeva, we're hearing from kat spade's family tonight, and the company, too? Reporter: That's right. In a statement, aspokperson for her family Saye are Al devastated by today's tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will her terribly. The Kate spade compa calling her a visionary tonight, and saying they honor the beautyhe brt intohe world. Vid? Eva pilgrim tonight. Thank you,a.

