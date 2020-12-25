Fast-moving wildfire in California prompts evacuations on military base

The Creek Fire in Southern California is burning more than 3,000 acres and forced portions of Camp Pendleton Military Base to evacuate in the early hours of Dec. 24.
0:11 | 12/25/20

