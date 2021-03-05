Transcript for Fatal boat accident off coast of Southern California

Next this evening here, we have news on that investigation into that deadly shipwreck off the coast of southern California. Images of that 40-foot boat ripped apart by the waves. People jumping into the water, just trying to survive. And authorities tonight now believe it was human smugglers who were at work. ABC's will Carr on the scene in California. Reporter: Tonight, questions swirling around this suspected smuggling ship that crashed and splintered into a rocky southern California shore line. The ship capsized. Watch as one person falls off, crashing into the waves. Another man with his arm extended, desperate for help. Dozens jumping into the frigid waters after the ship crashed into a reef. 40-foot trawler aground with multiple persons in the water. Reporter: The rocks shredding the boat into pieces. Coast guard choppers sweeping in. Conditions were pretty rough. Water is around 60 degrees, so you get hypothermia pretty quickly. Oh, my gosh! Reporter: Authorities say at least 30 people were packed tight loin the boat, a 40-foot cabin cruiser, which likely was trying to blend in with commercial traffic. At least three people were killed. This was a smuggling vessel. Smugglers don't care about the people they're exploiting. All they care about is profit. Reporter: Tonight, the captain is in custody. And while the investigation continues, video shows some survivors being taken from the hospital in handcuffs and loaded into government SUVs. With the recent surge that we've seen at the border, federal authorities tell me they've been seeing more and more migrants trying to come into the country by sea. They aapprehensions rose in 2020 by 92% and an additional 40% this year alone on top of that. David? Will Carr, thank you. Overseas tonight, as U.S. Troops begin to pull out from

