Father who killed his wife, children moved to new prison out of state

Prison officials said they were not disclosing Chris Watts' new location for "safety and security reasons."
0:20 | 12/04/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Father who killed his wife, children moved to new prison out of state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

