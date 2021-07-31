Transcript for Father receives special gift from wife, stepdaughters

Finally tonight, "America strong." Three sisters surprising their step dad with an unforgettable gift. Reporter: It's the gift from the past that's touched America's heart. And we decided to give him something he gave up for us years ago. Reporter: Shared on tiktok with nearly 4 million views. But this 1966 yellow mustang is more than a classic car. It was Daniel Ipock's baby. He bought it when he was 19. Mustangs, I've always liked mustangs. Reporter: Then, he had to sell it when he got married ten years ago to help support his new wife and her three daughters. Fast forward to this summer, his oldest stepdaughter, Jada, had an idea. 23 years old taking on three kids, that's insane, and to give up something that means a lot. So, me and my mom kind of schemed a little bit. Reporter: So they bought the car back. Giving Daniel a letter that reads in part -- "We see all the things you do for us, so we want to do the same for you." Why is the title there? Because it's yours. The car? Mm-hmm. Reporter: Daniel overwhelmed with emotion in this now viral moment. Later going outside to reunite with his old car, a gift of love and appreciation for a dad who was always there. I've always wanted a family. I met my wife and she had three little girls. I'm very, very blessed. I've been very blessed in my life with these kids and my wife. Yes, you are and from one girl dad to another, you're making us all proud.

