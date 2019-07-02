Transcript for Father of suspect in Jayme Closs kidnapping: 'I'm very sorry'

Now, to an ABC news exclusive tonight, in the case of Jayme Closs. The father of her accused kidnapper is now breaking his silence. His son, Jake Patterson, is accused of holding Kloss captive for 88 days after killing her parents. Tonight, his father, who actually visited that home, not knowing Closs was there. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Jake Patterson is accused of abducting Jayme Closs and killing her parents, and now his father is speaking exclusively to ABC news. I most definitely want Jayme's family, everyone, to know that our hearts are broken for their family. Reporter: On Wednesday, Patterson made his first court appearance. And do you understand the charges against you at this time? Yes. Reporter: Patrick Patterson is still struggling to make sense of it all. I would like to humbly ask people to pray for a complete healing of Jayme's heart, mind and soul. Reporter: Patterson allegedly targeted the 13-year-old aer seeing her board a school bus in October, telling police, "He knew that was the girl he was going to take." He's accused of killing Jayme's parents in a home invasion and holding her captive for 88 days at his home where, she says, he barricaded her under his bed for 12 hours at a time until she escaped. I'm very sorry for everything that has happened. Reporter: Patterson allegedly confessed that there were multiple times when his father would come over and was just feet away from Jayme and had no idea, because she was barricaded under the bed with the radio turned up. David? Wow. All right, linsey Davis with the exclusive tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.