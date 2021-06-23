Fauci: 20% of all US COVID-19 cases are delta variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the delta variant is currently “the greatest threat in the U.S.” in the fight against COVID-19. Officials warn that younger people could be more vulnerable to the variant.
3:13 | 06/23/21

