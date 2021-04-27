FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on charge involving Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The Justice Department indicted Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, along with multiple other alleged members on charges of seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack.

