Transcript for The FBI expanded its search for a mother who went missing in Florida

The third Fata ING S.S in that country so far this year. Xt, the search tgh garbage for a mom who went missing just before mother day. Coker questi tonight. ABC's Stephanie Ramos with the latest on that investigation. Reporter: Tonight, Thi expandtheir searo try and find a young mom from Florida whom they suspect is longer alive. Our main focus is to find joleenody. Eporter: 34-year Joleen Cummings went missing moth day weekend. -Husband says she never showed up to pick heir three children. Our ial investigation lead us to believe that the last person to ne was a wom went by the naf jeer sybert. Reporter: Police say surveillance cam ct thatwoman driving Jo's car after she disappeared. Oman's real name they say Kimberly kesslend was a co-worker of Jolene's at a jacksonville-area hair salon. Kessler is charged with grand thauto and P not guilty. Police say other cameras als captured Kessler dumping items the garbage. Kessler disposing whaoked like a white trash bag and empt the contents of a trash can in one of several dumps. Reporter: Authorities traced the items from tumpster to this massive lill in soutt Georgia, the size of a football field. The state attorney says could still face first-degree murderrges even ifice don't find jols body. Tom? Stephanie Ramos tonight. Ank you. And there'ill much more

