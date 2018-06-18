Transcript for FBI under fire as Justice Department investigates Comey

Next this evening, to the FBI and the justice department. The inspector gen taking toquestions after that scathing report on James Comey and what they called his questionable moves going publi involving Hillary ton, not once, but twice, but then recommending no char she and many of her supporters believe it cost her the election. But today, the fbiector and the inspectoreneral answering questions O col hill after the president sai the report proves that the F was out to get himnd to keep him from becoming president. He said the report now exonerates him on the Russia probe. So, what did they sayut that? Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent pierhomas tonight. Reporter: President trump claims a report from the inspector general hasleared him of any ongoing. I think that the report yesterday maybe important than anything, it totally exonerates me. There was no collusion, there was no obstruction. And if you read the report, you' see that. Reporter: But today, the inspector general cadicting the esident, saying his report was focused on the hry Clinton e-mail investigation, not Russ We did not into collusion questions. Repr: He also rejects the ident's claim that the report undermines the special counsel probe. I think that the Mueller investion has been totally discredited. You address the creditile of tnvestigation of Robert Mueller? We D not address the credibility of the special counsel's investigation here. Reporter: The president called the Russia investigation a witc hunt. Today, hand-picked FBI director againingar he does not agree. As I said before, I do not believe spec counsel Mueller on a witch hunt. Reporter: WRAY agreed that political did not effect the outcome of the Clinton investigation. But tonight, Republicans aren't buying it. These people H trump and this investiga was anything but by the book. Let's get to Pierre ts, live fm shington, as well. And Pierre, thes news tonight the Russia investigation. Another assoate of president trump meeting with Russi offeng to change his testimony? Orter: That's right. Roger stone is acknowledging that a rus reached O and offered damaging information on cln in exchange F $2 million. But stone said he rejected the offer and never told the president the problem is that stone did not disclose that meeting when he testifi to congress last september he says he simply form got, Davi Pierre Thomas. Pierre, thank you.

