FBI informant charged in Hunter Biden probe

Special counsel David Weiss charged an FBI confidential source who provided derogatory information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter with felony false statement and obstruction charges.

February 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live