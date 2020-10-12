FBI investigates fatal deputy-involved shooting, mother demands justice

Tamala Payne expressed outrage over the death of her son, 23-year-old Casey Goodson, in Columbus, Ohio.
1:39 | 12/10/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI investigates fatal deputy-involved shooting, mother demands justice

