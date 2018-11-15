Transcript for FBI investigating the death of a woman falling to her death on a cruise ship

The FBI is now investigating the case of an emergency woman who plunged from an upper deck of the royal princess cruise ship and did not survive. She and her husband were on a seven-day cruise out of ft. Lauderdale, and ABC's Victor Oquendo from Florida tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the deepening mystery at sea. An American woman falling to her death aboard a princess cruise ship in the caribbean. The FBI is investigating, as are police in aruba. The public prosecutor's office there looking at every angle, including possible homicide, telling ABC news the 52-year-old victim was traveling with her husband, who is not a suspect at this time, and stayed behind on the island. An autopsy has been performed, but the results have not been released. The prosecutor only saying she died of unnatural causes. Cruise ships typically do have security cameras. Now, were there cameras where this incident occurred? That remains to be seen. Reporter: According to reports in aruba, the woman plunged from the upper deck of the ship, falling onto a lifeboat. The royal princess ship was sailing between the islands of Kur sew and aruba at the time. Princess cruises said they are deeply saddened and offered their sign sere con doll lentzes to the family. The ship is headed back here now to south Florida.

