FBI joins desperate search for 5-year-old taken from New Jersey park

New surveillance images show Dulce Maria Alavez before she disappeared at a convenience store, with police saying a man may have lured her from the swings and drove away in a van.
1:27 | 09/19/19

FBI joins desperate search for 5-year-old taken from New Jersey park

