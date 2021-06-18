24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Authorities raided the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Officials believe her body was recovered Sunday in Wyoming.

