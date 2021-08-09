Transcript for FBI release video of Capitol riot bomb suspect

Next tonight here, the FBI now releasing new video this evening of the suspect who they say placed pipe bombs as the RNC and the DNC the night before the January 6th riot. Tonight, newly disclosed surveillance showing the suspect, they say, sitting on a bench outside the DNC headquarters. Authorities also revealing something else. Key details about the suspect's route and timing. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI releasing new video in their urgent effort to find that dangerous would-be bomber who allegedly planted multiple explosive devices the night before the January 6th insurrection. Usa! Usa! Reporter: Video from a newly-disclosed camera angle showing the still unidentified suspect outside the DNC headquarters, in Washington, D.C., calmly sitting on a bench before planting the first of what authorities say were two pipe bombs that could have been lethal. The FBI animation showing the suspect walking around the block, then circling back and then mysteriously disappearing. Only to re-emerge eight minutes later, roughly a quarter mile away, near the RNC headquarters, where another pipe bomb would be placed in an alley. They are encouraging people to provide leads because it does not appear they have a great many to go on. Reporter: The FBI conducting more than 800 interviews and reviewing more than 23,000 pieces of video to find a suspect who was meticulous in concealing his or her identity. Despite making more than 600 arrests after the January 6th insurrection, the FBI still unable to identify that suspect seen walking with an unusual gait, wearing a face mask, glasses, gloves and a hooded sweatshirt. Pierre Thomas staying on this from the start, back with us tonight. Pierre, I know there's some urgency with authorities trying to find this person with this new rally set to take place in Washington, D.C. In the coming days in support of the January 6th defendants. Reporter: David, that rally in just ten days is being led by people calling those arrested in January political prisoners. Law enforcement would feel a whole lot better if they could catch this dangerous would-be bomber before then. David? Pierre Thomas tonight, thank you.

