FBI searches homes of 2 of NYC mayor’s top aides, NYPD phones subpoenaed

The FBI conducted searches at the residences of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' top aides, according to sources familiar with the investigation as reported by ABC News.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live