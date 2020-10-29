Now Playing: Protecting Your Voice, Your Vote: What officials know about election interference

Now Playing: 2nd COVID-19 crisis hitting Europe

Now Playing: France on highest terror alert level after deadly rampage

Now Playing: Europe battles COVID-19 wave

Now Playing: Surfers ride huge waves in Nazare

Now Playing: Tiger celebrates Halloween at London Zoo

Now Playing: Theater viewers boxed off as part of social distancing

Now Playing: Protests, Presidential campaign and festive lights: The World in Photos, Oct. 29

Now Playing: At least 3 dead in stabbing attack in France

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Deadly terror attack in France

Now Playing: COVID crisis in Europe skyrockets

Now Playing: Church attack in France called an act of terror

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 28, 2020

Now Playing: Authorities charge 8 people with acting as illegal agents of China

Now Playing: Europe battles 2nd COVID-19 wave

Now Playing: L.A. wins World Series, COVID-19 memorial, Wallace protest: World in Photos, Oct. 28

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Now Playing: A look at the future of Latinos in pop