FBI warn US hospitals of ‘imminent cybercrime threat’

More
Security experts said Russian-speaking cyber criminals have been locking up data from some U.S. hospitals and demanding money to release it.
0:23 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI warn US hospitals of ‘imminent cybercrime threat’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Security experts said Russian-speaking cyber criminals have been locking up data from some U.S. hospitals and demanding money to release it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73913422","title":"FBI warn US hospitals of ‘imminent cybercrime threat’","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-warn-us-hospitals-imminent-cybercrime-threat-73913422"}