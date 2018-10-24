FDA approves new flu medication in the form of a single-dose pill

The medication, called XOFLUZA, was designed to make the flu shorter if taken within 48 hours of onset and can be prescribed to patients once diagnosed with the illness, according to the FDA.
10/24/18

Transcript for FDA approves new flu medication in the form of a single-dose pill
The FDA approving the flu drug is a flu so they say the fast acting pill that produces flu symptoms within the first 48 hours. And stops the virus from spreading the prescription drug should be available to few weeks it does not replace the flu shot.

