FDA expands list of potentially harmful hand sanitizers

More
Seventy-five different products that contain methanol, a potentially deadly chemical, have been recalled in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration.
0:19 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA expands list of potentially harmful hand sanitizers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Seventy-five different products that contain methanol, a potentially deadly chemical, have been recalled in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71951804","title":"FDA expands list of potentially harmful hand sanitizers","url":"/WNT/video/fda-expands-list-potentially-harmful-hand-sanitizers-71951804"}