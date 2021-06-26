Transcript for FDA officially adds warning to Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

To the pandemic now. The fda officially added a warning to the modern and pfizer covid vaccines about those rare cases of heart inflammation. But the CDC and health experts insist the benefits still far outweigh the risks. 170 million adults received at least one dose. That's 66% of people 18 and older. But the pace is still slowing, even as that highly contagious delta variant is spreading. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the fda warning of possible heart inflammation linked to the pfizer and modern vaccines, saying if you experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or a pounding heart rate, you should seek medical attention right away. Though medical experts still stress the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the risks. Those cases were extraordinarily rare, and when they did happen, they were really quite mild. Reporter: The latest data shows at least 323 confirmed cases, but more than 26 million young people have gotten the shot. Still, this is unlikely to help an increasingly waning vaccination rate, now down 75% from its peak. We have a defense now, and people are not using it. Reporter: Brook Keeling is the critical care manager for ozarks healthcare in Missouri, where the delta variant has driven hospitalizations back up to their highest level since March. I don't want to have to ask my team to do this again. It takes a toll on you. Reporter: Community leaders are now personalizing their vaccine outreach. These volunteers in New Orleans going door-to-door offering incentives like fish fry dinners. And tonight, America pushing to return to normal. Our gio Benitez onboard the first post-pandemic cruise to depart from U.S. Soil. The celebrity edge is only sailing today at 40%apacity, and even though Florida law says cruise lines cannot require vaccines, we're told every passage on board is fully vaccinated. Reporter: And in New York, with hospitalizations now at their lowest since the first days of the pandemic, Bruce Springsteen back on Broadway. To be part of the first show that's really going to be open, and Springsteen's return, it was a no-brainer for me. Reporter: While CDC eased their guidance for fully vaccinated people, the world health organization is urging more caution because of the delta variant. They say they think everyone should continue the wear masks consistently, even if they're fully vaccinated. Whit? Trevor, thank you.

