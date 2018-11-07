Transcript for First FDNY battalion chief to enter the north tower on 9/11 set to retire

Fally tonight here, America Rong. E last fire chief to answer call on 9/11 at the world trade center is now retiring. Chief Joe Pfeifer has been with the fdny since was 25. A young man from que he had no idea one day onhe job would change everything. A documentary crew following him. Oh, my god. That looked like a direct attack. Eporter: The crew was following fighters that day, naudet film called "9/11." I remember 9/11 exactly.weeard this loud noise O a plane coming overhead, whichou never hear in Manhattan. And then I saw T first plane aim and crash into the wo trade cen and hat moment, I knew I wasgoing to target incident of myli. Reporter: And in that moment, the sky Chang from that clear blue -- I went fro Thi beautiful brightummer day to darkness. And as a matter oct, a one point, after the coll, you couldn't even see the hand ont of your face. Reporter: He was the battn fire chief T arrive and enter the north tower. He would order the team to head up. Get an engin together. Reporter: That team, he would nd up would include his brher,utt Kevin Pfeiffer. We looked at each other, a we GHT, it's going to be ok as H turned around and took his firefighters, that was the last me I saw my brotherkevi Reporter: Did Kevin say anything to you? No. We didn't have to. Wew we were worried about eachother. Reporter: He shows me one O the call slips from THA morning. You see the date, September 11th, 01. It says thisent out at 9:08. Correct. So, at point, we WER calling mulple fifth alarms, so, wee bringing Al 1,000 people to the world trade center. Reporter: Ever since, he's rked to build the fire department's counterterrorism efforts and preparedness. His coat and helme on display at the smithsonian andlso E around the country. Behind his helmet, his brother's fire tool. He hea my message to evac T building and then he stopped oe ninth floor. And to redirectfirefighters from one stairs to a safer airs. Reporter: So, he was able to get O firefighters out. And youeren't surprised by that? Not at all. Reporter: Now,37 years after joining thfdny, he ti an else, but inqueens. Instead of chasing fires, chasing his anddaughter. And sailing. Someth he loved doing with his R. Just going toe N himories. Reporter: He'll be there in spirit. He'll Bille there in spirit. And good memories. Orter: Theast fire chief morning now going home. Chhank you. E proud of you and thank youfor your vice. Thank Y. We salute chi Pfeiffer everyone of those

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.