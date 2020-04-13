Fear of 2nd wave of COVID-19 spreads across world

More
China is now rushing to contain another outbreak at its northern border.
0:15 | 04/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fear of 2nd wave of COVID-19 spreads across world
Tonight we folders new concerns about a possible second wave of the virus in China announcing new outbreaks in the north the biggest increase in cases in six weeks. And in the UK tonight deaths they are topping 111000. British prime minister Boris Johnson now out of the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"China is now rushing to contain another outbreak at its northern border.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70130283","title":"Fear of 2nd wave of COVID-19 spreads across world","url":"/WNT/video/fear-2nd-wave-covid-19-spreads-world-70130283"}