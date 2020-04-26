Transcript for Fears heightens amid possibility of 2nd coronavirus wave

Overseas tonight, and there are concerns in China over a possible second wave of infections. With one city declaring a new quarantine and restrictions in beijing in place. Here's ABC's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, China on edge to avoid a second coronavirus wave even as it claims major progress on the fist one. Covid-19, still surfacing around China in small clusters, according to officials. In Harbin, a city of 10 million people, 1,400 miles from Wuhan, a full quarantine has just been declared. In the capital beijing, gyms and swimming pools through next week and temperature checks for shoppers. In both cities, officials point to individuals returning from abroad as the cause of those reportedly small outbreaks, putting officials on edge is the example of Singapore, where a seemingly successful effort to stop the virus has now gone into reverse. Infections are climbing again, after social distancing rules were eased. Today, China reported no new deaths for 11 days in a row. But the international community has accused China of not being transparent with its number of cases or about what happened in the early days of the pandemic. Accusations it denies. Tom? The world will be watching. All right, Julia, thank you.

