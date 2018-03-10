Federal agents searching the Utah home of ricin scare suspect

The Pentagon said the letters sent to the White House and Pentagon appeared to only contain castor bean seeds.
1:35 | 10/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal agents searching the Utah home of ricin scare suspect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

