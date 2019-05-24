Transcript for Federal judge blocks law making most Mississippi abortions illegal

A federal judge has blocked Mississippi's strict new abortion law that bans the procedure after six weeks and make no, sir exception for rape of invest. In Missouri, the governor signed into one one almost as strict. Here is ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: In Mississippi tonight, a law that would make abortions illegal is now on hold. A federal judge ruling that the ban, "Threatens immediate harm to women's rights, especially considering most women do not seek abortion services until after six weeks." But while the Mississippi ban is being blocked for now, in Missouri, the governor today signed one of the most restrictive laws in the country. It outlaws abortions after eight weeks, even in cases of rape or incest. I believe in two months you can make a decision. I believe that. That can be done. But in two months' time, I also believe that that child has rights. Mary joins us now. The Mississippi law on hold tonight but the ban in mour, how soon does it go into effect. Reporter: Tom, not until the end of August. Between then and now there are likely to be legal challenges that could temp rarply halt that ban. Tom? Mary Bruce, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.