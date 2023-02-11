Fighter jets shoot down ‘high-altitude’ object over Alaska

U.S. officials said they do not know who owns the object or the purpose of the object that was the size of a small car.

February 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live