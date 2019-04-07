Transcript for Where to find the best 4th of July deals

And we're back now with your money. Fourth of July, it's not just about grilling. Experts say this is also one of the best times to hit the stores. Could Independence day weekend become the new Black Friday? Here's ABC's gio Benitez with the holiday deals. Dig into summer. The entire store is on sale. Reporter: It's the fourth of July and the deals are on. Retailers aiming to making this year's fourth look like Christmas in July. July is becoming retail's biggest month for sales. We're going to see discounts on apparel, electronics, home goods. Reporter: Deals on patio furniture and appliances, too. Best Buy offering up to 40% off with up to $500 in gift card credit. And if you're shopping for a laptop, some apple macbook pros are up to $350 off. Find great summer trends at Macy's July 4th sale. Reporter: And stores already clearing that summer inventory. Macy's and old Navy slashing prices by up to 60%. Discounts on apparel is really what customers should be looking at. The discounts are massive. Reporter: And Cecilia, many of these discounts run until Sunday. But keep in mind, some retailers are going to be rolling out all new deals to compete with Amazon prime day on July 15th and 16th. We'll be on the lookout. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.