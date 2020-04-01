Fire chief donates kidney to save life of friend’s teen daughter

Gerald Ezell of Arkansas was welcomed home after the surgery by the baseball team he coaches; the teen – Sidney Burnett – is back home and recovering.
1:35 | 01/04/20

