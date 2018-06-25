Transcript for Firefighter killed responding to reports of blast at senior-living facility

next tonight to a dy encounter for a California fighter. Emergency teams had been called to a senior living facility, then coming under fir in long beach.the fire captain did not survive. He was a veteran of department, a husband and a father. Tonight, what we've just learned about aerson of interest. Here's a kayna Whitworth. Repor tonight, fireghters responding to reports of an esion at a senior living facilitynlyo be met with deadly ire. Rick convay rushing down a floostairwell with his wife and says they saw a man they recognized from building with a gun. There was man sitting the with a gun in his hand, and I hollered, "Hs got a gun," and somebody else hollered "Gun" and we just scrambled back the stairs. Gunshot victim one of the the second floor. Reporter: Firefighters shot, one killed. 45-yead fire captain Dave Rosa, a 17-yea veteran band and father of two. We just show up tdo our job, you know, firefightera tremendousob. They deal with fire. They don deal with bulle Reporter: A third victim was also we do have a person of intereetained and we H recovea weapon. Reporter:today, anort with full honors for CIN Rosa, as the city mournshe loss of one of its bravest. This is a Toh day. Tough day. And kaynahitworth is with us near the scene. Tonight, this is an active aon and homicide investigation, ka Reporter: That's exactly ri David. The ATF and the bomb squ have also been on scene here. The other firefighter was treated and reed. Anrefighters I spo with said they've recently been participating inive sho trng, but David, this is first death in the line of duty for this department since 1974. Vid? Kayna whitworthh us night. Kayna, thank U. W going to turn to the

