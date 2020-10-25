Transcript for Firefighter surprises daughter after being away battling California wildfires

Finally tonight, "America strong." The California firefighter on the front lines of those devastating wildfires, pulling off the ultimate surprise for his daughter. 10-year-old Eliana Padron says her dad Josh is her hero. His job is super risky. He's my best friend. I always tell him that I want to be a firefighter when I grow up too. Reporter: So when the San Jose fire engineer had to be deployed to help on the front lines of California's complex fires last month, Eliana could not wait for his return. I told my mom that I really missed him. 27 days I was gone. So, it impacted, you know, tremendously on her and my wife. Reporter: So when Josh knew his deployment was ending -- I called my wife, and said, guess what, I'm coming home. Reporter: But he knew he wanted to save the biggest surprise for Eliana. So the plan was to let my wife know that I arrived. Reporter: And here's that moment. Oh, my gosh! When I saw my dad, I was so surprised. Hi, mamas! Reporter: Father and daughter reunited. How are you? I missed you. It was happy tears because I just felt like my dad is finally home. Reporter: Today Eliana and her dad back together, having some fall fun. One of the things that we talked about was, can we go to the pumpkin patch? Reporter: After that surprise of a lifetime. Seeing her reaction and then the emotions. Embracing that hug with her, the happiness, it still chokes me up. Glad they'r Did you know that UnitedHealthcare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.