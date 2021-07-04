Firefighters battle apartment fire in New Jersey

A massive fire destroyed an apartment complex in West Windsor Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon. At least one firefighter was reportedly injured while battling back the flames.
0:16 | 04/07/21

