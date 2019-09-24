-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Panic as tank explodes, sending debris into sky
-
Now Playing: Girl rescued after father dies jumping in front of NYC subway
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Actress Demi Moore opens up to Diane Sawyer in new, raw interview
-
Now Playing: Girl, 5, rescued after father jumps in front of New York City train
-
Now Playing: Makers of blood-pressure medication expand their recall
-
Now Playing: Firefighters in Southern California introduce new bundles of joy
-
Now Playing: Man drowns after underwater proposal to girlfriend in Tanzania
-
Now Playing: Trial begins for police officer who fatally shot neighbor
-
Now Playing: New tropical system bearing down on Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi hints at impeachment amid Trump whistleblower flap
-
Now Playing: Trump insists he did nothing wrong in phone call to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Soldier accused of plotting attacks on news network, Beto O’Rourke
-
Now Playing: Should Colin Kaepernick be on an NFL roster?
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old cancer survivor gets to open Disneyland gates
-
Now Playing: Honoring Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Youth climate activists speak out at UN
-
Now Playing: Trial begins for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who killed neighbor
-
Now Playing: FBI arrests Army soldier who discussed domestic terror threats
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old girl survives after father jumps in front of train while holding her