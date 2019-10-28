Transcript for Firefighters wage all-out aerial assault on supercharged Getty Fire

A very busy Monday. States of emergency in California in the north and more than 2 million without power. And in a well-known part of los Angeles, homes burning to the ground. Thousands threatened, and famous names forced to flee. The fire in the western hills of Los Angeles, many families forced to get out in the dark. Fire burning alongside one of the nation's busiest highways, the 405. College students escaing in the middle of the night. In the north, the Kincade fire, doubling in size over the past 48 hours. 66,000 acres burned already, and containment at about 65% as we come on the air. Matt Gutman leads us off from Los Angeles. Reporter: That brush fire ripping through west Los Angeles overnight, turbocharged by the seasonal Santa Ana winds gusting above 65 miles per hour. It's being called the Getty fire because in those early morning hours it threatened the Getty center in brentwood. I'm just beneath the Getty center, one of the most famous museums in the world. There are helicopters in the air. Fire crews pretty much everywhere. Burning some of the most expensive real estate in the country. You can see this fire behind me is completely consuming this home. In fact, this whole street is on fire. You can hear that crackling behind me. It is very intense here. The fire raced through the canyons here, filled with dry brush. You just said earlier that this is your worst fear coming true? No question. We're seeing this every single year, the fires get bigger. Reporter: Up to 25,000 people ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night, including celebrities like Arnold schwarzenegger and Lebron James and his family. Today tweeting his best wishes to the first responders. Students from nearby mount saint Mary's university racing out too. This is too close to our school. You have several hundred teenage kids that have no way of getting out. Reporter: Some ferried to safety in ambulances, reuniting with their parents. Well, it was pretty scary. I mean, you know, 2:30 in the morning, you don't expect a phone call from your daughter at school. Reporter: By daybreak, squadrons of firefighting aircraft out in full force. Part of interstate 405 shut down. There is nobody traveling south. This is one of the most traveled areas in our area, in the country, and to see nobody on this roadway is almost a shocking sight. Reporter: In northern California, the Kincade fire, now more than 65,000 acres. The fire destroying nearly 100 structures. Let's get to Matt Gutman. We've both covered the California wildfires. This unfortunately is the time of year in the north and the south. But I can't remember in the los Angeles area the fires hitting this particular neighborhood in quite some time. Reporter: No, it's been decades. This burned so hot, cooking the house down to the foundations. That brush hadn't burned in decades, creating a super charged fire. We're expecting the worst red flag winds of the season coming up in a couple of Matt, thank you. And it's all about the forecast. We know where Matt is, in los Angeles, the winds are really supposed to pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday. Let's get right to rob Marciano also live in California tonight. He has the forecast for northern and southern California. Rob? Reporter: Good evening, David. The smoke hanging in the air over the bay area as we get set to recharge the wind setup over the next 24 hours. High wind watches and extreme red flag warnings over much of the state. Tomorrow morning, a critical fire danger setup, and later, winds gusting, conditions expected to last through Rob, while we have you, there's also another winter storm moving across the country. Reporter: Back in the rockies, the cold air feeds the Santa Ana winds. And winter storm warnings coming in, 6 inches of snow in Denver. Tomorrow into Wednesday, could have another 6 to 12 inches in Denver and points east. And the cold air is coming in, that will last through the end of the week. Invigorating the winds. David? Thinking about everyone in California tonight. Thank you, rob.

