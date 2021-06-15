Transcript for Firefighters work to put out massive chemical plant fire

Next tonight here, the big fire, the evacuations and residents within three miles of the fire urged to wear masks. It's a massive chemical plant in Illinois. It continues to burn tonight and authorities and what they revealed just moments abow before the cameras. ABC's Alex Perez at the scene tonight. Reporter: The initial blaze could be seen for miles. Tonight, crews working to put out this massive chemical plant fire in northern Illinois, burning for over 24 hours. This is going to be an ongoing effort. Reporter: 70 workers getting out of the chemtool plant safely. Two firefighters suffering minor injuries. The plant makes industrial fluid and lubricant. Overnight, half a million gallons left to burn amid concerns using water to extinguish the flames could send runoff into a nearby river. But today teams trained in industrial fires setting up barriers to protect that water and dousing the fire with special foam to get it under control. We are doing everything we can to both suppress the fire, protect our air quality and protect our water quality. Reporter: Over 125 homes and businesses within a one-mile radius asked to evacuate as a precaution. But officials say for now, air and water quality is safe. And they continue to test both. And David, I'm wearing a mask because as you mentioned, authorities are asking people within three miles to wear one as a precaution. Now, most of the thick black smoke is gone, but if you look behind me, you might be able to make out gray smoke rising from the plant there. Now, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Illinois EPA has asked the state attorney general to hold the company responsibility. David? We can certainly see that smoke right there behind you, Alex, thank you.

