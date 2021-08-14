Transcript for Firefighting plane crashes in Turkey

To the index tonight it deadly plane crash in the battle against devastating wildfires in Turkey officials in Moscow saying Russian firefighting plane crash today. While trying to land at an airport in southern Turkey. Investigators say all eight people on board the plane died. Five Russian service members and three Turkish citizens. Torrential rain pounding southwest Japan triggering dangerous flooding there. The severe weather today halting trains and traffic damaging homes and forcing residents from their houses. Flooding yesterday triggered a massive mudslides killing one person and injuring another two people remain missing. Forecasters are now predicting more rain in the coming days. And new video of a heroic rescue during severe flash flooding in Tennessee residents banding together yesterday to save a woman trapped in her car. Intense rain around the Memphis area triggering the flooding causing many cars just stall or becomes stock.

