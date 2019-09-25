Transcript for Firestorm ignites over call between Trump and Ukrainian president

but tonight, the focus is on the president and his phone call with the president of Ukraine, who rightnow, is also here in New York. Tonight, we now have the transcript of that call, and on it, president trump says, "I'd like you to do us a favor." He goes on later to bring up his political opponent, Joe Biden. All of it with hundreds of millions of U.S. Military aid being held. The white house released that transcript today, revealing the president repeatedly urged the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival. The president saying "I'd like to have the attorney general call you." And that Rudy Giuliani would be in touch. Today, the two presidents side-by-side in New York. President trump and the Ukrainian president, who said he felt no pressure from president trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the transcript and the justice department acting in a rogue fashion confirmed the need tonight for an impeachment inquiry. And this evening, president trump before the cameras just moments ago, angrily denouncing Pelosi's move, using familiar words, calling it a hoax and a witch hunt. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: President trump and Ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky all smiles today as they met in New York. But tonight, all attention is on their phone call nine weeks ago. According to the white house summary of the call, president trump directly asked the new Ukrainian president to coordinate with attorney general bill Barr to investigate his 2020 rival, Joe Biden. Early in the call, president trump says, "We do a lot for Ukraine. The United States has been very, very good to Ukraine." President zelensky responds, "You are absolutely right," thanking president trump and adding, "We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps," including buying American anti-tank missiles. Trump's immediate reply, "I would like you to do us a favor, though." He then asks zelensky to investigate an unsubstantiated theory about stolen democratic emails, saying, quote, "I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it," adding, "It's very important that you do it if that's possible." Zelensky says one of his assistants has already been in touch with trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. President trump then has a second request and it's about Joe Biden. "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son," he says, "That Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so, whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great." He tells the Ukrainian president, "I will tell Rudy and attorney general Barr to call." Joe Biden's son, hunter, was paid tens of thousands of dollars a month serving on the world of a Ukrainian company while his father was vice president, but there's been no evidence of any wrongdoing. At the time of the phone call, president trump was holding back nearly $400 million in foreign aid for Ukraine. Today, with the two presidents sitting side-by-side, the Ukrainian leader insisted he never felt pressured. I think, and you read it that nobody pushed me. Yes. In other words, no pressure. Reporter: As for Joe Biden, today he responded, saying, quote, "The house must do its job and hold Donald Trump to account for his abuse of power." And with the house now launching impeachment proceedings, the president lashed out at speaker Nancy Pelosi. She's lost her way, she has been taken over by the radical left. Reporter: Later, in a press conference, the president returned again to the question of impeachment. It's a joke. Impeachment for that? Jon Karl joins me live, he is also here in New York City tonight. And Jon, president trump is still insisting that his phone call with the Ukrainian president was perfect, that was the word he used, and that he has nothing to worry about. Reporter: Well, yeah, David, that's the public posture, but even as he spoke words of defiance today, he appeared, to me, to be subdued, a little deflated. He held a press conference, but seemed determined to avoid any questions on this. He seems like a president still trying to process the very real possibility that he could be impeached.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.