Transcript for Fla. deputy is reunited with girl he rescued from hot car

And now to the dramatic rescue in Florida. We have reported here on this danger often, children trapped in hot cars. Tonight here, newly released video of a 3-year-old girl found locked in a super heated car, slipping in and out of consciousness. She was saved, but as you are about to see, it had a profound impact the deputy pulling her out. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, newly released video showing a desperate race against time. A Florida deputy clinging to an uncocious 3-year-old girl, trapped in a hot car overnight for nearly 12 hours. Can you talk me? Talk to me, sweetie. Reporinole county deputy bill Dunn rushing the girl into S patrol car, immediately blasting the ac. S didn't think she was alive when I got to her. I felt for a pulse and didn't feel a pulse. Reporter: The deputy encouraging her -- You're okay. Reporter: Then signs of life. As he races to the E.R. She is in and out. Very, very hot. Reporter: The 3-year-old arriving at the hospital in crical condition. That deputy feeling overwhelming relief, collapsing on his car. My legs were a little weak. Reporter: Investigators say the mother is facing charges O child neglect. That little girl survived. Days later, reuniting with deputy Dunn. In another incident in Atlanta this week, a 4-year-old boy W rescued from a day caravan after honking the horn repeatedly, even taking off his shirt and shoes as he was overheating. And sadly tonight, we're just getting word of an infant who died in Florida after being left in a hot car. David? All right, whit Johnson. Whit, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.