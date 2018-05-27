Transcript for Flames shoot out from car on the highway

Back now with the close call for a driver in Florida. Es shooting out from under the SUV, otherlagging her downt in time. But the owner of the car saying she never received the recall notice. Re's how you can get notified, even when move. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Terrifying flames, the wheel of this SUV. Get over. Reporter: Dramamoments ptured on camera along I-4 in Florida. Get over. Get over. Reporter: That voice, Meredith oli, watching in diief as the 2012 Kia sorento, right next to her, travels dn the interstate in flames. She's frantically trying to the driver to pull over. So, I did what I could to get her attention by yellind king. Reporter: The drive Susan king, eventually stops, ING out juefore flames swallow the SUV. I'mteful to be alive and unharmed. Reporter: It turns out, the car belonged to a close friend who, tonight, says she didn't know abonother big surprise. Car is part of a massive recall including certain K sorentos from 2012 to 2014 that could ve had enginfects. The auto maker tellibc it the recall notice to the owner's last known aress and omptly updated it when they were informed it incorrect. And while itnclear that this harrowing incident welated the recall, this fire serving a reminder thustomers should keep their addresses up to date with car manufacturers. If you want to know our car is affected by a recall, can easily find a link to a government Dase online by searching safercar.gov.tom, a frightening moment, nonetheless, for that driver. Marcus, thanks so much. Up next, when we come ba the two brothers in a car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.