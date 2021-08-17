Transcript for Flash flood alerts, reported tornadoes across US

We turn next tonight to the reported tornadoes in tonight's flash flood alerts from Georgia up through New York let's get right to ginger Z tracking it hi ginger. Hi David as what's left of Fred is then a number western North Carolina it's thinning out the atmosphere tornado warnings right now from Greenwood to Spartanburg, South Carolina. And a watch all the way up to Roanoke. Still watch as the EC flash flood become a problem chilly especially tomorrow into Thursday mid Atlantic come talk in Maryland to Pennsylvania and even here in New York. Flash flood watch is David all right thank you ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.