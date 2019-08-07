Transcript for Flash floods strike Washington, DC, area during busy commute

here this evening to the severe storm in the east today. The flooding emergency that followed. Commuters on top of their cars. Some scrambling to climb on top. Others abandoning their cars on flooded streets. Trains in Arlington, Virginia, plowing through a waterfall inside the station there. Some flights delayed. Amtrak service suspended for hours. And here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos now. Reporter: A flash flood emergency around the nation's capital during the busy Monday morning commute. Up to half a foot of rain falling in just two hours. Forcing dozens of water rescues. Drivers scrambling to the top of their cars to safety. Many caught offguard. I was stopped at the light. A bus came through, it was like a tidal wave hit me. Boom! Reporter: Roads turned into raging rivers. A torrent of water carrying away this footbridge and swamping this parking garage in Alexandria, Virginia. The general manager of this power sports shop tells me this basement flooded in about 30 minutes. And that water is not receding. They'll need a pump system to get all of it out. All that rain with nowhere to go. Commuters caught in the middle. At this D.C. Metro station, a water fall right through the ceiling. The owner of this hardware store in Virginia says she prepped her shop for heavy rain, but nothing like this. By the time I left the basement, I swam out of it. It was probably close to my shoulder height. And Stephanie with us live tonight from Virginia. And Steph, we're starting to see some of the damage left behind. Several roads still closed tonight? Reporter: That's exactly right, David. Pedestrian bridges like this one also closed off. This bridge is destroyed. It shows just how powerful today's storms were. The rain has stopped and 234r50ding across this area is now slowly receding. Came through quickly. Steph nee, thank you. A new system takes shape and we're watching trouble for the gulf. Chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking it all for us. She's in Oklahoma City tonight. Ginger? Reporter: Well, David, we are steamy here in Oklahoma. The heat index right around 100. Plenty of heat to fuel these thunderstorms. Can you see them on the map. Severe thunderstorm warnings in New Mexico. We've had severe thunderstorm watches from North Dakota back to Wyoming. This is going to progress through the northern states, very july-like pattern. Strong to severe storms from Minnesota through Iowa for tomorrow. Then it's Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana's turn. All the way down the St. Louis for damaging wind. . Let me take you to the southeast, because there's a disturbance that could become a tropical depression in the next five days, no matter what it comes from Texas to the Florida panhandle, we'll have to watch for heavy rains going into the weekend. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.